Meramaal.Com Features Discounts And Promo Codes For Mobile Phone Buyers

(October 20, 2018): A one-stop website to find the best bargain prices and deals, Meramaal helps customers compare the prices of various products and services and get the best bargain without spending money unnecessarily. It offers the chance to buy mobile phones from Flipkart, Amazon and many other top stores, and make life easier with the best bargains and offers.

Buyers can appreciate the coupons offered on Oppo mobile phones, Micromax mobile phones and many other top branded phones. They can also get the browser extension from Meramaal, known as Cashback Buddy, which makes it easier for customers to get back money on their purchases more easily.

From best phones under 10000 and best phones under 15000 to specific mobile phones, the site allows users to go industry buying for mobile handsets without spending a lot of money. Customers can get the best Flipkart online shopping and Amazon offers that can easily shave off money from their overall purchase expenses.

The site was initially launched to provide buyers with PNR train status updates, online games, coupons, cashback rewards, classifieds more. It also offered an effective price comparison to customers to help them buy and enjoy cashback at more than 300 stores. Initially, Meramaal.com became successful with its classified ads feature that was offered free of cost. It lets users shop the classifieds completely free of cost. This helped establish the site as one of the top ranked online shopping destinations.

About Meramaal.com

Meramaal.com started as a free classifieds site in 2008. It re-launched in July 2017 with various features such as cashback, coupons, price comparison tools and more. It aims to be a reliable ‘One Stop Finder’ for consumers who look for the best on offer.

For further information or enquiries, visit https://offers.meramaal.com/.

Media Contact:

Meramaal.com

Phone no: 089773 55626

Email: contact@meramaal.com

