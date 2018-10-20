North America Foam Blowing Agents Market Report 2018 – Sinochem Group, Zeon Corporation, Linde AG

Foam blowing agents denotes to the additives that form cellular structure in the substrate by foaming process. These agents are used to enhance the nature of the polymers and also, certain properties of those polymers. These agents produce holes and expand in matrix, giving it a cellular structure. This cellular structure offers strength to the foam, though using very less material. Hence, these foams have some special advantages, such as low heat transfer, low density, optimum flexibility and few others, which makes them appropriate for use in construction and automotive industries.

Growing demand for polymeric foams in the industries like automotive and construction, and high demand for these blowing agents in the production of polyurethane foam are the major driving factors of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for zero ODP and low GWP blowing agents is expected to significantly increase the usage of several blowing agents in the region. Stringent government regulations to regulate the consumptions and production of these agents is the major factor restricting the market growth in the region. While, increasing demand for these products in automotive and construction industry is expected to provide further opportunities to the market players during the forecasted period.

The North America foam blowing agents market has been segmented into type, application and geography. On the basis of type, the market has been divided into hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), hydrocarbons, hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), methyle formate, inert gases and other types. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as polyurethane foam (PUF), polystyrene foam, polyolefin foam, phenolic and other application. PU foam segment is further subdivided as PU spray, rigid PUF injected, flexible PUF, rigid PUF discontinuous penal, and other PUF types. Similarly, polystyrene foam is further divided as XPS and EPS. Polyolefin type segment is also subdivided as non XLPE foam, EPP beads, XLPE foam, and other polyolefin types.

Based on geography, North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The region due to high regulatory restrictions favors the production of environmental friendly agents. According to Clean Air Act Regulations there would be no production or importing of certain HCFC in U.S. as they are considered as higher pollutants.

The key players operating in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Arkema S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Sinochem Group, Zeon Corporation, Linde AG, Solvay S.A., and Harp International Ltd, among others.

