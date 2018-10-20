Health and Wellness

Institute of Yoga & Natural Hygiene | Naturopathic Therapies Institute

IndraGanga Institute of Yoga & Natural Hygiene is a Naturopathy Center specialized in treating incurable and chronic diseases. With its tropical beauty and relaxing hospitality, this Center is a perfect place to relax, detox and rejuvenate your mind, body and soul. In short span of time, IndraGanga has played a major role in saving lives of people suffering from incurable diseases. The measure of our success is the smile on the face of our patients, who enter our Center as guests and leave as family.

Our team of qualified medical professionals is highly dedicated and service oriented and is in sync with the holistic nature cure principles of the Institute. At IndraGanga we aspire every day to help people lead a drug-less life and to make natural hygiene a part of their lifestyle.

Formdox Professional Health Care Service Provider

Formdox claims that our Homecare Agency Management Software is a tool that medical organizations can use to build proprietary assistants that enable patient home care interventions. Formdox is a company specializing in Homecare EMR plus H.R Management. We provide an app for connectivity, data analysis, and communication with patients. We hope that care can be […]
Cankids..Kidscan and Pallium India celebrate Hospice & Palliative Care Day

“It is an elephant in the room that we can no longer ignore. 55 million people in our country are victims of catastrophic health expenditure every year. Paying for health services pushes them into poverty. Children drop out of school, people lose their jobs and the ripple effect continues long after the patient is gone. […]
Medical Ceramics Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Medical Ceramics Market 2018 is latest market research report published by “Market Research Future”, which includes comprehensive information on Global Medical Ceramics Market with historic and forecast data on Medical Ceramics Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Key Company Analysis with Regional Outlook To 2023. Global Medical Ceramics Market growing at CAGR of Over 6.5% […]

