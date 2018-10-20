Indo-Japan joint exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ to be held in Mizoram

To promote Military cooperation, India and Japan are all set to hold the first-ever joint military exercise ‘DHARMA GUARDIAN-2018’ involving the Indian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force in Mizoram, India.

The Indian contingent will be represented by 6/1 GORKHA RIFLES while the Japanese contingent will be represented by 32 Infantry Regiment of the Japanese Ground Self Defence Force. Exercise ‘DHARMA GUARDIAN-2018’ will be yet another step in deepening strategic ties including closer defense cooperation between the two countries.

