Global concentrated fruit juice market is estimated to reach $88 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2024. Concentrated fruit juice is made by removing all the excess water from fruits, remaining juice is highly concentrated than original.

Concentrated fruit juice is as healthy as freshly prepared fruit juice and provide all the nutrients and vitamins. This is used as an alternative to sugar and used as a natural sweetener in many food recipes. The increasing demand of concentrated fruit juice in various end use industries such as beverage, bakery, confectionary, dairy coupled with low storage and logistics cost is supporting the growth of the market.

Major factors driving the global concentrated fruit juice market are strong inclination of R&D investments in food & beverages industries, low logistics & storage cost, high demand as an alternate for sugar in the bakery division, and changing food preferences & consumer trends. However, side effects of excess fructose intake may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing food & beverage industry ensuing in the rising health food trends would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments of the global concentrated fruit juice market are product type, application, and geography. The product type segment comprises clarified, carbonate stable, and alcohol stable. Moreover, by application, the market is categorized as beverage, bakery, confectionary, dairy, and other applications.

Geographically, the global concentrated fruit juice market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Future FinTech Group Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dohler, Diana Group, Sudzucker AG, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated, Ciatti Company, and SunOpta, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Concentrated Fruit Juice Market with respect to major segments such as product type, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Concentrated Fruit Juice Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Concentrated Fruit Juice Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Concentrated Fruit Juice Market

Product Type segments

Clarified

Carbonate Stable

Alcohol Stable

Application Segments

Beverage

Bakery

Confectionary

Dairy

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

