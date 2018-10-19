Polyethylene Films Market Report 2018 – Amcor Limited, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Berry Plastics Corporation

Polyethylene is the polymer used for making films, exhibit properties such as flexibility & lightweight, cost, and ease of fabrication. Low density polyethylene is mostly used as a thermoplastic material, which is a key raw material in the film applications due to its chemical resistance, toughness, economic cost, and ease of sealability. It is widely used in various applications such as food packaging, beverage packaging, agriculture films, construction films, and household items, medical packaging, among others. With its widespread applications, it is expected to boost the growth of the global polyethylene films market over the forecasted period.
Innovations in food & beverages packaging, growing applications of mulch films in agriculture industry, high demand for hygienic and supple food packaging materials, and concerns regarding the rise of bioplastic materials usage are the factors driving the growth of the polyethylene films market. However, strict regulations in the industry may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for the polyethylene films as an alternative for metal and glass might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global polyethylene films market is segmented on the type, material, technology, application, and geography. Type includes shrink films, and stretch films. By material, the market is segmented into low density polyethylene film (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene film (LLDPE), and high density polyethylene film (HDPE).The market is segmented by technology as blown film extrusion, cast film extrusion, and other technologies. Further, the market is segmented by application as food packaging, beverage packaging, agriculture films, (mulch, greenhouse, silage), construction films, and household items.
Based on geography, global polyethylene films market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Amcor Limited, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Berry Plastics Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, Exopac Holdings Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Novolex, Innovia Films Ltd., Ampac Holdings, LLC, and Bemis Company, Inc., among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Polyethylene Films Market with respect to major segments such as type, material, technology, and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Polyethylene Films Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Polyethylene Films Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Polyethylene Films Market
Type Segments
Shrink Films
Stretch Films
Material Segments
Low Density Polyethylene Film (LDPE)
Linear Low Density Polyethylene Film (LLDPE)
High Density Polyethylene Film (HDPE)
Technology Segments
Blown Film Extrusion
Cast Film Extrusion
Other Technologies
Application Segments
Food Packaging
Beverage Packaging
Agriculture Films
Mulch
Greenhouse
Silage
Construction Films
Household Items
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
