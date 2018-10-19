Phytosphingosine Market Report 2018 – Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, Doosan Corporation, Evonik Industries AG

Phytosphingosine is an antibacterial & conditioning lipid. This lipid is existing in abundance in plants, mammals, and yeast. This lipid helps to maintain healthy skin & control the creation and regulation of lipids on the outer layers of the skin, so assuring natural as well as regular moisturization. It is broadly applicable in production of cosmetics, owing to its inflammation reduction property by decreasing the level of allergic cytokines. Its applications include facewash, cleansing wipes, and moisturizer, among other applications. High demand for anti-acne products is the main factor which is expected to drive the phytosphingosine market around the globe.
Growing demand of anti-acne products among young population, increasing demand for bio-based cosmetic products, and growing health concerns are the factors driving the growth of the phytosphingosine market. However, inconsistent yield and high cost may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, rising usage of phytosphingosine in pharmaceutical industry might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global phytosphingosine market is segmented on the basis of application, and geography. The market is segmented by application as facewash, cleansing wipes, moisturizer, and other applications.
Based on geography, global phytosphingosine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include AK Scientific Inc., BOC Sciences, Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, Doosan Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Sungwun Pharmacopia Co. Ltd., MolPort, and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., among others.
