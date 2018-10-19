Business

How to choose solar charger?

Comment(0)

In our lives are inseparable from the charger, with the development of society, there has been a very practical solar charger, from the name sounds like it is charged by solar energy, so today’s miniature to share what brand of solar charger is good and how to choose solar charger.

Here I only introduce the Hovall Solar Chargers. This is a company specializing in Custom Solar Panels and Solar Chargers. Please see the below features of the products in Hovall.

Using the world’s leading photovoltaic modules is the solution system solutions and services suppliers are one of the fastest growing PV industry in the world.

1, Efficiency
Efficiency includes two aspects: conversion efficiency of solar panels and secondary conversion efficiency, the conversion efficiency of solar panels, refers to the conversion of light energy into electricity efficiency, and secondary conversion efficiency refers to the efficiency of light energy into electricity, stored in the battery efficiency.
2. battery quality and capacity
The capacity of the battery is generally 1.2 times the capacity of the mobile phone battery, this kind of solar power to generate enough electricity for our mobile phone, so that the large battery can be full of mobile phone batteries, and the quality of the battery is also related to the life of the solar charger.
3. solar panels
Solar cell phone charger can only be used in an emergency, can not rely entirely on it to charge mobile phones and other digital products, if you want to fully charge the phone, the general solar cell phone charger needs more than 0.7W solar panels.

Contact Hovall:
Hovall Technology

Home

Related Articles
Business

Special Amines Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2017-2022)

Global Special Amines Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. Amines constitute a very important class of organic compounds obtained by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms of ammonia molecule by alkyl groups. For instance, proteins, vitamins, alkaloids and hormones are naturally occurring amines whereas synthetic examples comprise dyestuffs, […]
Business

Automotive Engine Management System Market: Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

editor

Stringent fuel economy standards and the rising demand for technologically advanced engine management systems are the key factors aiding the expansion of the market for automotive engine management systems. In a recently published report, titled “Automotive Engine Management System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2021,” Transparency Market […]
Business

Animated Film “Guru Da Banda” to be Released Nationwide in August

Jalandhar, Punjab, Release: August 24, 2018. For Immediate Release 13 August 2018: Guru da Banda’ the story of legendary Sikh hero Banda Singh Bahadar will be soon in theaters. ‘Guru Da Banda’ is a 3D animated film and based on the story of Baba Banda Singh Bahadar. The film has been scheduled for release on […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *