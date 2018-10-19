Global Aerosol Market is estimated to reach $94.4 Billion by 2024 with CAGR of 3.9% between 2016 and 2024. Aerosols are mainly used in perfumes, room fresheners, paints, medical products, deodorants in order to hold liquid drops in pressurized form. The improved demand for aerosol in several food products, including chocolate, mayonnaise, vinegar, olive oil, whipped creams, ketchup, soda and beer, is likely to further upsurge the demand for aerosol through the forecast period. The food habits of people have changed, as they are spending extra on food and beverages, due to growing income and standard of living of an individual.

The major factors supporting growth of the global aerosol market includes growing urbanization with rapid infrastructural growth in emerging economies, increasing technological progresses leading to the production of developed or advanced aerosols. The global aerosol industry is also anticipated to be driven by the growing acceptance of the online retail media, leading to an ease in the acquisition of finished goods. Also, high discounts or offers and price drops presented by major online retailers are projected to emerge as one of the principal growth drivers over the period.

The global aerosol market has been segmented by application, and geography. By application segment, the market is categorized into household, automotive industry, paint and varnishes, food, personal care, insecticide, and other applications.

By geography, the global Aerosol market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, Spain and rest of the Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players in the global Aerosol market are Crabtree & Evelyn, Thymes LLC, Reckitt Benckiser, Henkel AG & Co., Unilever, Proctor and Gamble Co., S.C. Johnson, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Chemours Company, and Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Aerosol Market with respect to major segments such as application, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Aerosol Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Aerosol Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Aerosol Market

Application Segment

Household

Automotive Industry

Paint and Varnishes

Food

Personal care

Insecticides

Other Applications

Geographical Segment

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

