Freshlook Colour Cosmetic Lenses by Alcon for the Glamorous Wedding Look

A must buy to complete your Bridal Look
Wedding day is the most important day of one’s life, wedding day is all about love, devotion, friends, family and celebrating. Everything has to be perfect for you: the dress, your hair, your makeup, the venue and reception. Since time immemorial, women have expressed and enhanced their beauty in a million ways. One of the easiest ways to glam up ones looks and turn heads is to put on a pair of Freshlook contact lenses, the fashion revolution that has taken the world by storm.
Freshlook makes instant makeovers safe and easy! Cosmetic lenses can match the appearance of your eyes with the design of your dress or just enhance your look to make you appear great on your special day.
A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration, captured in happy memories, videos and photo albums. Freshlook should be your go-to fashion stylist to give your face an instant allure. What if you could match your green and gold Kanjeevaram saree to your emerald green eyes? Match a lovely green lens colour, set off with a soft plum and gold eye-shadow, with ruby red lips, to go with that heritage-inspired Ruby-Emerald necklace.
Looking great on your wedding day means being radiant, relaxed and stunning as you will be captured on camera and video during the whole day. Many brides want to show off their beautiful eyes to impress their husband, Cosmetic lenses can help you.
Freshlook Colour Cosmetic Lenses can really make your eyes shine throughout your wedding day as its comfortable to wear, which will be great at the time but also wonderful for the photos that you will look back on for the rest of your life. From Haldi Ceremony to Wedding. Reception just pop in a colour of these colour lenses and enliven any outfit by changing your eye colour to blue, grey, green, pure hazel, amethyst, turquoise or sparkling brown.

