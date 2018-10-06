Wind Turbine Bearings Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report presents the worldwide Wind Turbine Bearings market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bearings are machine elements used to reduce energy loss caused by friction in the rotary parts of a broad range of equipment and machinery.

The onshore wind power generation sector dominated the global wind turbine bearing market and will retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Onshore wind turbines account for the majority share of the global cumulative installed wind capacity. The wind turbine gear bearings market for onshore applications can be calculated through the number of onshore wind installations coming online each year. China accounts for the largest number of onshore wind installations and is the largest consumer of wind turbine bearings across the globe.

Geographically, APAC held the largest wind turbine bearing market share and will continue to dominate the global market over the next few years. China, India, Japan, Pakistan, and South Korea are the major revenue contributing countries to the wind turbine bearings market in the APAC region. Factors such as the presence of wind turbine component manufacturers and an increased focus on renewable technology are driving the overall market growth in the region.

The Wind Turbine Bearings market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wind Turbine Bearings.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SKF

Dalian Metallurgical Bearing

Timken

TMB

ZWZ

Liebherr

NSK

NTN Bearing

Rollix

Rothe Erde

Schaeffler Group

Kaydon Corporation

ZYS Luoyang LYC Bearing

Zhejiang Tianma Bearing

Xibei Bearing

Wind Turbine Bearings Breakdown Data by Type

Slewing Ring Bearings

Spherical Roller Bearings

Wind Turbine Bearings Breakdown Data by Application

On-shore

Off-shore

Wind Turbine Bearings Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Wind Turbine Bearings Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Wind Turbine Bearings status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wind Turbine Bearings manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wind Turbine Bearings :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wind Turbine Bearings market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Slewing Ring Bearings

1.4.3 Spherical Roller Bearings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 On-shore

1.5.3 Off-shore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Size

2.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Production 2013-2025

2.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Wind Turbine Bearings Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Wind Turbine Bearings Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Wind Turbine Bearings Market

2.4 Key Trends for Wind Turbine Bearings Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Production Market S

