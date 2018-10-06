Business

Useful Web Development Tools

Comment(0)

Today, it is no secret that web development has become quite a popular thing to do for technology experts and followers. Their task becomes easier with the proliferation of different web development tools.

The following are only some of the best examples of tools for web development:

* Blueprint: This tool is a CSS framework that helps minimize the number of CSS code that you will need to write. This is done by incorporating styles that are commonly-used by developers, like page layouts.

* A graphical user interface known as CSS Grid Builder is a Yahoo-made CSS framework that offers page layout combinations totaling to around 1,000. The CSS Grid Builder makes a web developer’s work simpler because it is able to generate CSS-based layouts in an instant. Web developers get the HTML by just pressing a code.

* The JavaScript Code Improver is a very simple application that allows web developers to format his JavaScript in the fastest way possible. It formats JavaScript in such a way that makes it easier to read and understand.

* Firefox is not far behind as it has a Web Developer extension that is both useful and extremely time saving. Several of the things that a Firefox Web Developer extension can do include identifying CSS/JavaScript errors, validating XHTML, and helping visualize the structure of a web page.

* Containing a vast collection of web design patterns, the Yahoo Design Pattern Library helps web developers come up with sophisticated design solutions that makes work easier and faster. Examples of what a web developer can find in a Yahoo Design Pattern Library include drag and drop solutions and breadcrumb navigation.

* The Internet Explorer Developer Toolbar is the best option for web developers who want to have an add-on that is both useful and accessible.

* A tool that can be used for multi-purpose testing is known as Test Everything. Aside from helping web developers validate page rank, Test Everything also helps save time and speed up the development process by allowing web developers to test their design in a variety of browsers, as well as confirm XHTML web standards. Basically, Test Everything is a multi-tasking tool.

Web Development

Related Articles
Business

Coenzymes Q10 Market Estimated to Exhibit 9.2% CAGR through 2018 to 2028

Increasing penetration of coenzyme Q10 in cancer and Huntington’s disease treatment is creating new growth avenues for stakeholders. In addition to traditional applications in treating cognitive illnesses and cardiovascular diseases, demand for coenzyme Q10 is also complemented by growing adoption in cosmetics industry. The outlook on the global coenzyme Q10 market remains positive, with a […]
Business

Joloda Provides the Skate and Track System for Manual Truck Loading and Unloading

editor

Joloda’s Skate and Track system offers a cost-effective and practical tool for pallet loading. [LIVERPOOL, 10/04/2018] – Joloda offers practical and convenient solutions for manual truck loading and unloading. The container and loading technology of the Skate and Track System simplify the loading and transporting of pallets and paper reels significantly. Skate and Track System: […]
Business

Global Garment Finishing Equipment Market 2018 Analysis And Business Strategy Upto 2023

editor

2 The latest report on Global Garment Finishing Equipment Market by Marktesresearch.biz added to it’s database and brings to light the comprehensive study and actual information of global market. Report begins with a broad introduction of the Garment Finishing Equipment market and then drills depth into specific segments such as application, regional markets, end-users, policy […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *