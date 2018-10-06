Business

Spectro Labs Setting a Benchmark in Rubber Testing

Comment(0)

Rubber undergoes a great deal of transformation as it transforms from being a raw botanical material into a highly useful industrial material. The contribution of world class rubber testing labs like Spectro Labs is noteworthy in making raw rubber industry fit.

Spectro Analytical Labs Limited is a pioneer in the field of quality testing that have been serving the nation for the past 23 years. Since its inception in 1995, Spectro Group has come a long way in establishing its strong presence in this field. Today, it stands as a highly esteemed and revered name both by the Government of India and the company’s long list of clients.

Spectro labs boasts of various quality certificates and accreditations which speak volumes of its credibility and top standards. This testing lab in delhi owns the prestigious NABL Accreditation from the Government of India, ISO certifications for Environmental management and quality management and OHSAS certification for occupational health and safety assessment.

Spectro Labs understands the importance of rubber in this highly technological era and the immense potential it holds. As possibilities increase, rubber requires testing in more advanced ways to ensure its quality performance. Spectro’s rubber testing lab can comprehensively test rubber whether it is used for tyres or surgical purposes, for food storage or in engineering and construction.

There are more than 500 highly skilled and experienced employees working at different testing facilities of Spectro Groups. The agency has the most advanced and high tech infrastructure to ensure top quality results for any kind of testing requirements. They cater to the quality testing needs of various industries like agriculture and food, engineering, automobile, construction, oil and gas, mining, manufacturing of various kinds and so on. They also are deeply involved in environmental testing and safety measures.
Spectro rubber testing labs subject rubber to quality and performance tests like burst test, heat resistance, flammability test, paint and gloss durability, rubber hardness test, pressure test, thermal conductivity, UV radiation, abrasion test, shear fatigue test, corrosion test and others. These tests are customised according to the parameters set for each industry.

With its unparalleled expertise and dedication, Spectro labs is setting high standards in rubber testing. Such agencies contribute significantly in the development of our nation.

Contact:
Spectro Analytical Labs Limited
Call: 011-40522000
Whatsapp: 9873001501
Email: care@spectro.in
Website: http://www.spectro.in/Polymers-Rubbers-Testing.html
Address: E-41, Okhla Phase II, Okhla Industrial Area,
New Delhi, Delhi 110020

Related Articles
Business

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2025

In the highly competitive vendor landscape of the global market for thermally conductive plastics, the rising number of companies is likely to play a key role in bringing down costs of products and opening up several new growth opportunities as cost-conscious consumers become more open to using these plastics as alternatives to other materials, observes Transparency […]
Business

Global Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate (DMAEA) Market Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2023

The complete research framework on Global Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate (DMAEA) Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate […]
Business

Tru Shine Offer Quality Cleaning & Supplies Services To People

editor

Tru Shine is a leading company which offer cleaning supplies and services to make your premises clean and well managed. Tru.Shine Window is renowned company which offer wide range of cleaning supplies. We have a wide range of products to make your premises clean and safe. We are your one-stop shop for all your cleaning […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *