SHAGUN GUPTA UNVEILS EXQUISITE RINGS FOR THIS FESTIVE SEASON

Shagun Gupta, renowned for her outstanding gemstone selection and curation invites you to sprinkle those memorable festive moments with the eternal twinkle of precious stones. Her latest inventory of rings is prized especially for great beauty, one that is magnanimously gorgeous and gracefully feminine. The collections are reflected in the eclectic mix of colors that encompasses rubies, sapphires, emeralds and embellished with sparkling VVS clarity diamonds set in white gold. The rings are available in exclusive choice of stylish designs that make your fingers beautiful and adorable.

Timeless in tradition and unmatched in their beauty the classic designs accent the memories of love that stands out with its brilliant cuts and luminous luster. The rings are illustriously crafted for woman of all ages and varied lifestyles. Uniquely refreshing these captivating studded rings complements any ensemble and versatile to wear for parties, engagements, weddings or social occasions. Each design is one-of-its-kind that is available only in limited editions and custom designs.

The extended inventory from Shagun Gupta encompasses Bridal Sets, Necklaces, Pendants, Bracelets, Earrings & Chandeliers, Rings and Wedding bands in Polki, Gemstones and Diamonds.

