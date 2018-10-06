Business

Satellite Bus Market is estimated to reach $1,660 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025

Satellite Bus Market is estimated to reach $1,660 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025.A satellite bus is the universal model on which multiple-production satellite spacecraft are frequently based. This is the infrastructure of a spacecraft, which provides sites for the payload (space instruments or experiments). These are used for complex and high precision space missions like navigation, remote sensing, maritime & transportation management, disaster management, space & earth observation, telecommunications, and military intelligence, among others. Recent advancements in spacecraft design and propulsion technology coupled with growing space exploration missions are expected to boost the growth of the satellite bus market over the forecasted period.

Growing space exploration missions, improved deployment of small satellites, and relocation of satellites to geostationary orbits (GEO) are the factors driving the growth of the satellite bus market. However, complications associated with bus subsystems may hinder the market growth. Additionally, technological improvements in bus components might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global satellite bus market is segmented on the basis of satellite size, subsystem, application, and geography. The satellite bus market is segmented by satellite size into small (1-500kg), medium (501-2,500kg), and large (>2,500kg). Subsystem includes structures and mechanisms, attitude control system, thermal control, electric power system(EPS), propulsion, telemetry tracking and command (TT&C), and flight software. Further, the market is segmented by application as earth observation & meteorology, scientific research & exploration, communication, surveillance & security, and mapping & navigation.

Based on geography, global satellite bus market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orbital ATK Inc, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Group, The Boeing Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation, and Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., among others.

Scope of the Global Satellite Bus Market

Satellite SizeSegments

Small (1-500kg)
Medium (501-2,500kg)
Large (>2,500kg)
SubsystemSegments

Structures and Mechanisms
Attitude Control System
Thermal Control
Electric Power System(EPS)
Propulsion
Telemetry Tracking and Command (TT&C)
Flight Software
Application Segments

Earth Observation & Meteorology
Scientific Research & Exploration
Communication
Surveillance & Security
Mapping & Navigation
Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe

UK
Spain
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific

India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW

South America
Middle East
Africa

