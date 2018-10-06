Uncategorized

Phuket Luxury Homes brings in new Phuket properties for sale and rent

Phuket, Thailand, (October 06, 2018) – With over ten years of property sales experience, Phuket Luxury Homes is successfully working as a recognized and highly reliable Thailand property specialist, with the aim to assist the clients to look for beautiful and affordable Phuket luxury properties for sale and rent. Recently, this company has launched a new range of properties, including villas, apartments, condos for prospective buyers and renters. This renowned real estate agent strives to cater to the preferences and requirements of the clients, having detailed knowledge and information virtually on every project, development and highly sought-after resale.

The wide selection of the finest villas, condominiums, Phuket land for sale, or rent, including commercial properties such as hotels and resorts offered by Phuket Luxury Homes at the most affordable rates, keeping in mind all segments of the society. All of the Phuket luxury properties for sale and rent that this venture provides to the clients are situated at the most wonderful locations, that help people to cherish the scenic beauty of Phuket, with lush greenery and windy beaches around. The mission of this real estate property agency is to satiate the clients with cozy, comfortable and hassle-free living experience. People who want to get through economical and lavish Phuket beachfront properties for sale or rent are provided the opportunity to select from endless options by the team of Phuket Luxury Homes. Be it Phuket luxury condominiums, Phuket holiday villas, Phuket beach apartments or some other property, Phuket Luxury Homes doesn’t disappoint the clients.

The exciting discounts and seasonal benefits that this Phuket real estate agency offers are incredible, and help people to bank on the best deals! Budget-friendly, well-maintained and centrally located properties are easily available through the reliable and efficient services of eminent Phuket Luxury Homes, without any complication or glitch!

About Phuket Luxury Homes
Phuket Luxury Homes is the most efficient and certified Thailand property specialist and Phuket real estate agency that offer different types of Phuket luxury properties for sale and rent, ranging from villas, lands, condominiums, apartments and much more to clients and customers at budget-friendly packages

To know more, visit https://phuketluxuryhome.com/

Media Contact:
Phuket Luxury Homes
135/189 Moo 4
Patak Villa
Rawai
Muang
Phuket, Thailand
Call: +66 81 0803184
Email: info@phuketluxuryhome.com
###

