In-Flight Autopilot (Automated) Systems Market is estimated to reach $9.4 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2024.In-flight autopilotsystems form an essential part of a flight management and control system. It greatly reduces human interference with monitoring of the aircraft. The system reduces various functions such as, course tracking and coupling, course deviation warning, vertical speed heading mode, and altitude hold, among others. Often systems make use of computer software to control and guide the aircraft. Also, many systems integrate thrust control capabilities which are used to regulate throttles and eventually optimize the airspeed. The systems are increasingly being organized across all kinds of aircraft due to the superior operational capabilities it offers.

Increasing focus on improving operational efficiency, growing need of automation in aviation industry, and rising need for advanced flight management are the factors driving the growth of the global in-flight autopilot systems market.The systems are developed with the major aim to improve reduction in pilot workload, fuel efficiency, and upgrading in flight safety, this is expected to further uplift the market for these automated systems. High dependence on airline companies and high cost of in-flight autopilot systemsmay hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, research and development activities to develop new featuresmight provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global in-flight autopilot systems market has been segmented intosystem type, aircraft type, application, and geography. On the basis of system type, the market has been divided into flight director system,attitude and heading reference system, avionics system, flight control system, and other system types. Aircraft type comprises rotary wings aircraft, and fixed-wing aircraft. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, and civilian aircrafts.

Based on geography, global in-flight autopilot (automated) systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, Oceanic(Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji among others), and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Rockwell Collins, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MicroPilot, Inc., Cloud Cap Technology, Inc., Genesys Aerosystems Group, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Company, Lufthansa Systems GmbH, and Esterline Technologies, among others.

