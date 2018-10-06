Development of small and user-friendly models propel the market for autonomous floor cleaning robots Market

Autonomous floor cleaning robots Market Overview:

The autonomous vacuum cleaners or automated floor cleaning robots have been on the market for over a decade now. It is only in recent years that they have begun to spread throughout the world. Innovation and technological advances in robotics have allowed manufacturers to add intelligent capabilities and practical features, which have been the main growth engine for the highly efficient and fully automated floor cleaning robot market. Autonomous floor cleaning robots are mainly used in residential spaces to clean floors and pools. Today’s automated floor cleaning robots consist of a mobile base, highly efficient batteries and AI technology to clean even hard-to-reach surfaces with longer operating time and performance capabilities. Self-cleaning flooring robots still represent a small market share in the global vacuum cleaner market, but their recognition and acceptance is growing at a steady pace. The busy lifestyles of today and the absence or absence of time for cleaning the home and other responsibilities have led to an increased demand for automated floor cleaning robots with fully automatic functionality. This should increase the demand for autonomous floor cleaning robots around the world, especially in developing countries. The global vacuum market represented $ 7,000 million in 2016, of which automated cleaning robots accounted for 21% of the market.

According to analysts, the global market for autonomous floor cleaning robots is expected to increase by 15.1% during the forecast period. In addition, the market is expected to reach $ 4.2 billion by the end of 2024.

Drivers and Restraints:

The technological innovation and modernization in the field of robotics, increase in demand, and smaller size of cleaning robot as compared to traditional robots are the main factors propelling the growth of the world cleaning robot market. Nevertheless, low battery life and lack of durability robotic vacuum cleaners are hindering factors of the market. Conversely, development of small and user-friendly robots would create opportunities for the growth in the market. The growth of the hospitality sector and retail sector is estimated to rise up the adoption of autonomous vacuum cleaners by 20% over the next 7 years. Although it is likely the growth of the market will still take some time to reach its full investment potential, but the promising growth in robot sector for further development will have a positive impact on the growth of autonomous vacuum cleaners’ market. A rise in new market players and the growth of traditional market players entering this space in order to capture markets with their innovative products will lead to achieving its full investment potential.

Geographic Segmentation:

Geographically, the global market can be partitioned into various regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for Global Autonomous floor cleaning robots Market followed by Europe.

Key Players:

A portion of the significant players in the marketplace are iRobot Corporation, ECOVACS ROBOTICS, Neato Robotics, Dyson Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd., Metapo, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Hayward Industries, Inc., Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, Sharp Corporation, ILIFE Robotics Technology, Vorwerk & Co. KG, Electrolux and Taurus Group.

