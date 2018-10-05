Business

Winetoship Welcomes Irresistible Collection of Cabernet Sauvignon at Festive Prices

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pensacola, FL, (October 03, 2018) – There is nothing that completes a celebratory meal or a festive occasion better than a glass of the finest Cabernet Sauvignon. And for those that are looking for the finest blends at the brink of festive 2018, Winetoship can be the one stop online shop for specialty options that are currently available at now or never prices.

Based in Pensacola, FL, Winetoship is widely popular all across USA for offering the widest collection of premium wines and spirits, even those that may otherwise be difficult to locate in local wine stores. Over the past month, the collection of Cabernet Sauvignon has gained herculean response from wine lovers across USA. Buyers have particularly appreciated the sheer extensiveness of blends introduced by the retailer, that exude the essence of everything exotic ranging from green pepper and tobacco to dark fruits, cherries, cedar, sandalwood and more.

Winetoship is backed with a team of highly qualified and experienced wine experts that can be approached for expert advice very easily. This has further contributed to enhancing purchase experience in the part of buyers which keeps bringing them back over and over again.

About Winetoship
Winetoship is a leading online wine and spirits store based in Pensacola, FL and has over 12 years of experience in this field. The company currently has 2 retail stores in Pensacola and caters to online orders from the length and breadth of USA.

To learn more about Winetopship and place orders for Cabernet Sauvignon at the best of prices, visit www.winetoship.com

Media Contact:
Wintetoship
8058 West Highway 98
Pensacola, Fl, 32506
850-495-3326
support@winetoship.com
###

