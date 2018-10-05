Business

United States Quartz Plates Market Poised to Gain Trajectory Growth During the Forecast Period 2018-2025

05th October 2018 – United States Quartz Plates Market displayed a higher CAGR in the assessment period owing to augmented applications and expanded scope across varied sectors. Quartz Plate is a material that is obtained in varied states such as glass, solid, as well as crystal. It possesses exceptional thermal, mechanical as well as optical properties. The most striking aspects that are associated with quartz plate may entail robustness, durability, and fine finishing.

It is available in varied thickness ranges as per the requirements. Its widespread usage lies in academic institutes, research laboratories, as well as in industries including lamp and lighting, semiconductor, and communications. Owing to burgeoning demands and prerequisites across varied sectors, the United States Quartz Plates Market has attained huge recognition across the globe.

Factors such as technological advancements, product development, mounting research and development activities, growing demands across varied sectors, mounting awareness levels among the end users, rising advantages of the product, expanding production, burgeoning applications, and presence of leading vendors fostered the overall United States Quartz Plates industry growth. Furthermore, the manufacturers adopted strategies ranging from partnerships, acquisitions, to joint ventures that eventually contributed in the inorganic growth of the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

  • Quartz Scientific
  • Heraeus Group
  • Techinstro
  • CureUV
  • Tosoh
  • Momentive
  • QSIL
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Feilihua

 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • High Purity Type
  • Ordinary Type

 

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Semiconductor
  • Optics
  • Construction Materials
  • Industrial Application

 

Table of Contents

 

1 Quartz Plates Overview

2 United States Quartz Plates Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

3 United States Quartz Plates Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 United States Quartz Plates Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

5 United States Quartz Plates Sales (Volume) by Application (2013-2018)

6 United States Quartz Plates Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

7 Quartz Plates Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11 United States Quartz Plates Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2018-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

 

