Studio Launch – Raleigh Newborn Photographer

Holly Springs, NC – Launching this September is a new studio just outside of the Raleigh/Durham area. Finally a place to call our own! Sally Salerno Photography has grown and become increasingly busy with the newborn side of her business and with that comes a need for a more comfortable spot for babies and their parents. There is now dedicated area for shooting newborns that is separate from the relaxing corner for parents to wait and watch (or possibly even take a nap) with WiFi! This has been a long awaited dream for us! Please visit https://sallysalernophotography.com and click on studio for a sneak peak!

Sally Salerno, the Raleigh area’s leading newborn photographer has been published by Best Newborn Photographers and PhotographyAssociation.com and has been Newborn Magazine’s EXCELLENCE Award Winner for 3 years straight. Sally has studied under many of the best photographers in the world including Kristen Mackey (SonKissed Photography), Mary Maloney (Pebbles and Polka Dots Photography), Nicole Smith (Nicole Smith Photography) and online studies with Rachel Vanoven, Erin Tole, Sandra Hill and Erin Elizabeth.

For more information on Sally Salerno please contact the studio at 919-576-3673 or email sallysalernophotography@yahoo.com. Recent work can be seen at https://sallysalernophotography.com or www.facebook.com/sallysalernophotography.

