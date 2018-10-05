Health and Wellness

Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is growing significantly due to technological advancement such as innovation of E-beam and gamma beam in the industry. Sterilization equipment and disinfectants are elemental procedures used to eliminate or control various infectious agents, such as virus and bacteria. The increasing use of these in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, to reduce the hospital acquired infection, support the growth of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market

The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is categorized on the basis of type of disinfectants as oxidizing and non-oxidizing disinfectants, and low, intermediate, and high level disinfectants. Moreover, on the basis of application, the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market can be categorized as life sciences, medical devices, and pharmaceutical.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market in the coming years due to rise in aging population, and increasing demand of non-disposable surgical instruments, such as endoscopy devices and forceps. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and large pool of patients in the region. Moreover, the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is growing due to increasing awareness of healthcare in the emerging countries, such as India and China, of Asia-Pacific region.

