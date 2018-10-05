Tech

Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market 2018 – 2022 : Industry Share And Forecast Report

05 October 2018: Smart home weather stations are devices that can be set up indoors or outdoors to measure the weather conditions in the area. The smart home weather stations measure wind speed and rainfall, air quality monitoring, temperature readings, and generate personalized weather forecasts for the users.

Analysts forecast the global smart home weather stations and rain gauge market to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart home weather stations and rain gauge market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of smart home weather stations and rain gauges.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Global Smart Home Weather Stations and Rain Gauge Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • com
  • Ambient Weather
  • Davis Instruments
  • La Crosse Technology
  • Netatmo

Market driver

  • Increasing adoption of wireless connecting devices and Internet of Things
Market challenge

  • Security and data privacy concerns regarding IoT and smart devices
Market trend

  • Growing online sales of smart home weather station and rain gauges
Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key market trends?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 

