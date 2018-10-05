Public Sector Software Market Industry 2018 – Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The Public Sector Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Public Sector Software Market is expected to garner substantial market share by 2023, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Public Sector Software Market is booming due to the increase in use of mobility solutions like wireless networks, unified communication and other devices. The increase in smartphone, desktop & laptop industries is giving rise to development and advancement in apps to support these devices is a reason for booming IT services. Also the increase in the amount of data is a factor leading to development of analytical tools and big data services. Efficiency related to the services provided to the customers in increasing due to analytical tools. IT services are being used by banks for stopping the frauds, the government is using the big data management for keeping the digital record of the citizens. Mobility solutions, analytical services and big data management are the main driving technologies behind Public Sector Software Market.

Competitive Insights:

Looking at the rate of growth in Public Sector Software market many new companies are entering the market. So the Public Sector Software market is divided between many international and regional companies. In the race of leading the global market many big companies are making tie-ups with small companies to increase the market reach and promote their products to large extent. The key players of international market are; Symantec, SAP, Cisco systems and Microsoft. Other players in the market are are Tech Mahindra, Infor, HCL Technologies, Juniper Networks and Salesforce.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of type the Public Sector Software market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises. The software market has a maximum share on-premises segment due to the maximum protection provided for different applications. On-premises software solutions are mainly used in public sector by government and BFSI. The factors leading to the growth of on-premises software solutions is the high end security and good backend help provided.

End-User Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of application the Public Sector Software market is divided into Healthcare, Transportation, Government and BFSI. The maximum share in Public Sector Software market is of the government due to high budget diverted towards the defense organizations for advanced software developments for security purpose. Government sector is also investing heavily in the Public Sector Software market for big data management that is recovered from the citizens.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2.Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3.Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

