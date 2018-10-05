Uncategorized

Planting Equipment Market Growth 2018-2023

Comment(0)

Planting Equipment Market was worth USD 17.53 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.2%, to reach USD 23.68 billion by 2023.

Plant equipment is generally towed behind a tractor that assists in the sowing of seeds. It is connected to a tractor and the seeds are sown in along the rows. Plant equipment varies in size, with the biggest one being the 48-row John Deere DB120. The row units are placed uniformly along the equipment at intervals which differ from crop to crop.

The major factors which drive the growth of planting equipment market are automation in the agriculture sector to augment the yield, decreasing the arable area for agriculture, reduced availability of labor, and prevalence of contract farming in the planting equipment market. However, lack of awareness and high cost are the few challenges faced by this market.

The Global Planting Equipment Market is segmented based on Type into Air Seeders, Seed Drills and Planters. Based on Design, the market is segmented into automatic and Mechanical. Further, on the basis of Crop Type, the market is segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables.

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East and Africa, and Latin America. As of 2016, Europe led the global Planting Equipment Market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow the highest during the forecast period due to various factors such as increased focus on agriculture industry for high quality goods and increasing production of cereals in the country.

Free sample: https://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/planting-equipment-market-7792/request-sample

This market is extremely disjointed with numerous big and developing players operating in the business. The major companies dominating the global Planting Equipment Market are Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Buhler Industries, Inc., Kinze Manufacturing, Inc., SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. and Morris Industries Ltd.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Davids DIY Offers the Best CCTV Installation Guidelines

17 September 2018 – Davids DIY is offering some interesting facts on the Benefits of Installing CCTV Professionally. If you have a big house and you have small kids as well, odds are, you will want to be in full control of just about everything that is going on there. Furthermore, you will be looking […]
Uncategorized

The engineering plastics market value to reach $134.83 billion by 2023

Bangalore, India, July 31, 2018: With its recently published study “Engineering Plastics Market: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023”, Infoholic Research forecasts that the global market for engineering plastics will continue to expand. The growing disposable income among developing countries and the increasing penetration of engineering plastics in various applications are […]
Uncategorized

Animal Healthcare Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2014 to 2019

editor

According to the report, the animal healthcare market is stimulated by the rising consumption of milk and meat around the world. In addition, the rising prevalence of zoonotic and food-borne diseases and their transfer to human beings through consumption of animal products is also propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing trend of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *