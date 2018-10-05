Business

Our company has produced top-quality products strict hygienic control and quality control systems

KGEC (Korean Ginseng Export Corporation) is a company found with the goal of making the excellence of Korean ginseng known to and enjoyed by people around the world.
Our company has shipped our products to many countries in Europe, North America, and Asia and worked up its name and image with its premium products and through effective marketing strategies and thorough market research. Our company has produced top-quality products through its strict hygienic control and quality control systems covering all activities
from cultivation of ginseng to production in its own plant, which has received various certifications including ISO, GMP, and HACCP.
Our company has made and will continue to make R&D efforts for your health and promises to afford you top-end functional products having new healthful ingredients. Korean Red Ginseng Powder Form Packaging classification: 5kg, 10kg / 1pack, 20kg / 1carton box Application: Raw material for final products (capsule, powder, drink, etc.) Korean Red Ginseng root
Description: Having its own colour and flavor
Total Ginsenosides : Higher than standard content Coliform group: Negative
Residual pesticide: 74 kinds of pesticides were inspected
• Shelf life: 3 years from the date of manufacture
Korean Red Ginseng Raw Materials Extract Form
Korean Red Ginseng Raw Materials Extract Form
• Packaging classification: 10kg, 15kg, 20kg / 1 pack
• Application: Raw material for final products (extract, capsule, powder, drink, etc.)
• Description: Having its own colour and flavor
• Total Ginsenosides: Higher than standard content
• Number of bacteria: Less than 3,000 per 1ml
• Coliform group: Negative
• Solid matter: More than 60%
• Residual pesticide: 74 kinds of pesticides were inspected
• Shelf life: 3 years from the date of manufacture
Korean Lingzhi Extract
Korean Lingzhi Extract
• Packaging classification: 240g, 120g, 50g, 30g
• Directions: Take twice daily, dissolve 1g in hot or cold water and serve as tea. We recommend adding honey or sugar to enhance the flavor. fermented Korean red ginseng extract

