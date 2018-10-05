Business

KITEX appoints Krishnaraj S as the Chief Financial Officer

Comment(0)

KITEX Garments (NSE: KITEX) today announced the appointment of Krishnaraj S as the new Chief Financial Officer and KMP of the company effective from October 1, 2018. He was with KPMG, heading Internal Finance operations for south locations.

Krishnaraj is a Charted Accountant by profession with over 13 years of experience in the field of accounts, audit, direct and indirect taxation. He has previously worked with Bharti Airtel Limited, Tata Teleservices Limited, Inditrade Capital Ltd as Strategic Business Planner for revenue achievement and measuring trends against company plan, and driving the management to achieve the target profitability. He was awarded the Star Performer by the finance department from Tata Teleservices and Bharti.

Related Articles
Business

Particleboard for Furniture Market Types, Application, Trends, Status, Scope and Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

QY Research Groups has released a latest report based on thorough research on Particleboard for Furniture market. This in-depth report discusses this industry’s market in forms of overview/definition, application, classification, predictions pertaining value and volume, and future predictions. It also prominently attributes the current situation and outlooks with industrial and financial aspect. Furthermore, it comprises […]
Business

Airport Surveillance Radar Market Report

Airport Surveillance Radar Market primarily includes Market status and outlook of global and major regions. Study comprises of in-detail analysis from the stand point of manufacturers, regions, product types and end user / applications. Manufacturing costing section focus on storehouse’s expenses, depreciation costs for the equipment, plants, and staff dormitories. In Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing […]
Business

All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2018-2025  

  Market Stats Report Announces another top to bottom industry research that spotlights on All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market, conveys itemized examination of the market and future prospects of All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market. The critical and significant data in the study makes the research a very important tool for experts, analysts and managers to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *