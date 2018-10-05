Business

Industrial Protective Footwear Market Revenue Will Reach 7.01 Billion By 2024

Comment(0)

As per the report “Industrial Protective Safety Footwear Market By Type (Waterproof, Leather, Rubber, Rubber, Plastic Footwear and Others), By Application (Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Transportation ), Industry trends, estimation & forecast, 2015 – 2024”, Industrial Protective Footwear Market was valued at $3.93 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $7.01 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2024. In 2016, the leather type protective footwear market generated the highest revenue share in the global industrial protective footwear. Among major regions, the North American market was the highest revenue generating market which was valued at $1.206 billion in 2016.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/industrial-protective-safety-footwear-market/request-sample

“Increasing population, businesses and power requirements have led to the rapid growth of construction, automobile and manufacturing industries. For the sake of health and safety concerns of workers, stringent safety standards have been set by the authorities, giving a hike to the growth of industrial protective footwear market. Highly populated and emerging countries like China and India will witness a tremendous growth in terms of protective footwear market.”

Leather based industrial protective footwear segment lead the market in 2016 and growing with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

Although the global industrial protective footwear market was led by the leather type footwear segment generating a revenue of $3.45 billion, the highest growth is witnessed by the Plastic based protective footwear with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. This is because of the high resistance against low temperature, crack, UV radiation, and waterproof nature of plastic composites. Leather is less heat resistant and wears & tear resistant as compared to plastic based materials, which are much durable and flexible.

By application, Construction industry protective footwear market, hold more than 35% market of the global industrial protective footwear market and growing with a CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period

The global construction industry is rapidly growing with the increasing requirement of buildings and structures. For the smooth running, construction industry requires equipment to prevent possible hazards associated with workplaces such as falling objects and moving machines. Usage of protective shoes reduces serious impact from falling objects and cut by sharp objects.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/industrial-protective-safety-footwear-market/toc

Global industrial protective footwear market revenue, by Application, 2016
The construction industry footwear market garnered $1.426 billion in 2016. However, the Oil and Gas industry footwear market is supposed to witness the highest CAGR of 8.7% throughout the forecast period as a result of the steep growth of E&P industries, influenced by the increasing energy demand.

North American region lead the global industrial protective footwear market generating a revenue of $1.31 in 2016.

North America consists some of the most developed and advanced countries in the world. Countries such as US and Canada are rapidly investing in the construction sector due to concentration of business activities and increasing population in the region. According to US census bureau, total dollar value of construction work done in the U.S is approx. $1.205 Trillion. However, Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. This is because of the stringent health and occupational safety mandates in countries such as the UK and Germany.

Industrial Protective Footwear Market Key Insights
• North America leads the protective footwear market in 2016, generating a revenue of $1.13 in 2016
• Construction industry protective footwear segment leads the market, generating a revenue of $1.426 billion in 2016 having a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
• Leather based industrial protective footwear segment lead the market, generating a revenue of $3.45 billion in 2016 and growing with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
• Plastic based protective footwear market will witness the highest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period.
• Europe is supposed to witness the highest CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/industrial-protective-safety-footwear-market/request-customization

The report features a competitive scenario of the global industrial protective footwear market and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Some of the key market players operating in the industry are Honeywell Safety Products, Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd., COFRA Holding AG, Saina Corporation Co. Ltd., Jal Group, ELTEN GmbH ,UVEX Safety Group, VF Corporation, Rock Fall Ltd.

Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-800-757-7711
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com

Related Articles
Business

Global Sales of Branded Generics Will Amass More Than US$ 400 Billion in Revenues By 2026-End

A recent research conducted by Future Market Insights predicts that the global market for branded generics will witness a steady growth in terms of revenues. Over a ten-year forecast period from 2016 to 2026, the size of global branded generics market has been estimated to expand at a steady CAGR of 7.3%. Brand-name prescriptions will […]
Business

Essel Infraprojects Limited conferred with ‘India’s Best Brand 2018 – Infrastructure & Manufacturing Industry’ award by Asia One

New Delhi: September 18, 2018: Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL) is proud to announce that it has been conferred with the prestigious Asia One – India’s Best Brand 2018 in Infrastructure and Manufacturing Industry segment. The award was bestowed on Essel Infraprojects by Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smt. Maneka Gandhi, at the Pride […]
Business

Add a Touch of Style to Your Outdoor Fire Pit with Fireglass Factory

Get cleaner gas fire pits complemented with the right fire glass or fire rocks. These are all customizable with Fireglass Factory’s wide range of products and options. Their stunning fire pit installations and options make them the leading fire pit and outdoor fireplace manufacturer in the country.  [LOS ALAMITOS, 7/12/2018]—If done right and with good […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *