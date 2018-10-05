In-Flight Catering Service Market Growth and Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2021

Market Overview:

Increasing air travel has inversely increased the need for quality inflight catering services in the recent years. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Aerospace sector among others, published in its recent report on In-Flight Catering Service Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2021 that the segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasted period.

Inflight catering service is crucial to improving the overall quality standards of service that are delivered by airlines. High quality inflight catering services are highly demanded in the aviation sector, as inflight food is one of the key selling points for the segment. Increase in the frequency and intensity of airline travel in the current phenomena has further driven the demand of the inflight catering services. Demand for different types of cuisines and high quality of food while on flights are the major motivating factors for the diversification of the in-flight catering service market.

Major Key Players

Air Culinaire (USA),

Compass Group (UK),

Do & Co (Austria),

Egypt Air In-Flight Services (Egypt),

Emirates Flight Catering (United Arab Emirates {UAE}),

Gate Gourmet (Switzerland),

SATS (Singapore),

Servair (France),

dnata (UAE), and Goddard Catering (Barbados).

Latest Industry News

Malta-based airline Air Malta has launched an economy class in-flight catering service on board its flights. The decision was taken with an aim towards growth strategy, and to enhance the in-flight service and experience. Plans for menu change are on the cards, with items seasonally depending on the feedback from passengers.

Vistara has abandoned its box-meal concept. From now on, the airline is serving in-flight meals on usual trays for economy class passengers instead of the box.

The airline is also replacing fork and spoon with the spork, plastic casseroles with aluminum dishes, plastic straws and stirrers with paper or wooden ones, and disposable bowls in economy class with reusable ones.

The global in-flight catering services market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing rate for Air Travels worldwide. The market is forecasted to demonstrate an upsurge growth by 2021, with a substantial CAGR of 5% during the projected period (2016 -2021).

Segmentation:

The global in-flight catering service market report is primarily segmented in to 4 categories:

On The Basis Of Aircraft Class: First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class

On The Basis Of Flight Type: Full Service and Low Cost

On The Basis Of Catering Type: Bakery & Confectionary, Meals, Beverages and Others

On The Basis Of Region: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of global in-flight catering service market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. APAC will dominate the market in the forecast period growing at a CAGR of around 6%, followed by Americas and EMEA. Rapid urbanization, resurgence in discretionary spending, increase in international travel and tourism attributed to Rising GDP, and consequently, disposable income and rising standard of living to complement aspirational travelling, are factors poised to drive growth in the Asia Pacific region.

By 2021, China is expected to supersede Japan to become the world’s second largest source of business travel after the United States. The Middle East is also emerging as a hub of international airline activity, with the region registering the highest number of order bookings for new aircraft.

The market report for In-Flight Catering Service Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.