Global Burn Care Market 2018-2027: Market Analysis Report

Burns are injuries to tissues caused by heat, friction, electricity, radiation, or chemicals. The
extent of injury is determined by the length of exposure and characterized based on severity of tissue damage. Burn treatment includes relieving pain, preventing infection, and maintaining body fluids, electrolytes, and calorie intake during the healing process. Treatment for chemical and electrical burns differs from treatment of thermal burns.
Explosion or mishaps occurred in chemical industries and fire accidents in residential and commercial sectors which results in major burns are major factors driving growth of the global burn care market globally. In addition, increasing number of patients suffering from several burns caused by bomb blasts due to terrorist activities or war is another factor propelling growth of the global burn care market. Moreover, growing awareness about availability of efficient and effective products and treatments coupled with advancements in burn care products are other factors expected to propel growth of the global burn care market over the forecast period.
