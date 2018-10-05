Business

Europe Medium Speed Large Generators Market, Led by Wartsila, to Witness 9% CAGR through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, Europe Medium Speed Large Generators Market Research Report By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023, the medium speed large generators market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2018-2023, owing to increasing peak power demand as well as the region’s per capita electricity consumption. Wartsila Corporation accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate the market through 2023, backed by its extensive distribution network and product quality. Few of the other major medium speed large generator manufacturing companies operating in European market are Rolls Royce Power Systems AG, Caterpillar Inc., Aggreko PLC, Vpower Group, etc.

Increasing demand for modular power plants and favorable policy environment for selling MSLG-integrated power plants is anticipated to continue boosting sales of medium speed large generators in Europe through 2023. Growing investments in residential construction activities is likely to further aid the market in the coming years. Power generation is the major application area for the medium speed large generators in the European market and is expected to remain the primary application area during forecast period. Germany is the largest market for medium speed large generators in Europe, backed by growing industrial and commercial activities in the country.

“Growing demand for power plants, increasing number of construction activities and adoption of new technological solutions in medium speed large generators manufacturing is anticipated to fuel Europe medium speed large generators market over the next five years. Additionally, use of IoT through a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for the complete control of a medium speed large generator (MSLG) installed in remote locations i is also expected to positively influence the market through 2023.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Europe Medium Speed Large Generators Market By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023 has analyzed the potential of medium speed large generators market, and provides information and statistics on market structure, size, share and trends. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in Europe medium speed large generators market.

