Business

E-Sheesh Wins Epic Traffic After Announcing E Liquid Clearance Sale 2018

Comment(0)

UK, (October 05, 2018) – E-Sheesh, the leading UK based e liquid supplier / reseller has announced its clearance sale 2018 and buyers around the globe seem to be spoilt rotten with delectably affordable options. This innovative company is not just an online retailer but a wholesale manufacturer as well, with their very own brand practically becoming a household name not only in Britain but the world over.

The e clearance sale is currently announced one liquid, vapes and more all of which are from top coveted brands like Lush Drops, Caveman Juice, Aunt Jessie’s Recipe etc. Exiting deals like picking any 2 e liquids for 15£ or lesser is only the tip of the iceberg. Over the past week, E cigarettes and vape kits have sold out with phenomenal swiftness with the inflow of traffic and orders expected to soar by mid-festive season.

As expressed by this leading e liquid wholesale supplier, they are all set to ensure that the quality of purchase experience in the part of loyal customers is maintained at its best even through this ongoing mad-rush.

About E-Sheesh :
E-Sheesh is a premium e liquid distributor based in UK and currently offers one of the widest varieties of high-quality liquids and vapes at very affordable prices. The company currently ships to all prime destinations across the world with easy shipping and delivery policies.

More information on E-Sheesh in terms of product catalogue, sale, discounts, delivery etc is available at https://esheesh.com

Media Contact:
E-Sheesh
Address: 9-13, Holbrook Lane, Coventry, CV6 4AD
Mail: info@e-sheesh.com
Phone: +44 800 009 6626

###

Related Articles
Business

Qualities and Uses of Auto Focus USB Camera Modules

Those who want to have high utility autofocus USB cameras should start making a thorough online research. These cameras are high in functionality, do not have any moving parts and the newest in the block USB 3.0 camera models to hit the shelves consume low power, resistant to a high shock and have a better […]
Business

Defoamers Market 2017-2024 | Global Industry Research Report

The report predicts that, the global Defoamers Market expected to touch USD 4,301.0 Million by 2024 over the forecast period 2018-2024. Further, this report covers regional as well as country analysis which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for defoamers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The […]
Business

PTZ IP Cameras Market (Value, Cost or Profit) 2025 Forecasts

  PTZ IP Cameras Market objectives of this report are: To study and analyze the global PTZ IP Cameras market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of PTZ IP Cameras market by identifying its various subsegments. To […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *