Automotive Gas Cylinder Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2016-2026

Gas cylinders are basically pressure vessels which are used to store various gases under desired pressure conditions. According to point of application, gas cylinders vary in shape, size and weight. In automotive industry, gas cylinders are used to store natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen for their use as fuel. Earlier, one of the largest challenge with automotive gas cylinders was their heavy weight and safety issues in case of accident. Innovation & emergence of new technology, over the past years, has led to the development of new composite material e.g. carbon fiber, glass fiber, etc., which have worked in the direction to overcome these challenges. Based on type of construction materials used, different type of automotive gas cylinders are available in the market. With high growth in use of automobiles running on alternative fuels such as hydrogen, compressed natural gas, etc., global automotive gas cylinders market is expected to increase at a significant CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026.

Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Market: Dynamics

Governments from across the world are highly focused to reduce emission of greenhouse gases from automobiles, which is one of the biggest cause of haphazardly increasing global air pollution. CNG vehicles emit less greenhouse gases as compared to vehicles that are fueled with other fossil fuels, due to which their demand is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the coming years. Besides, use of hydrogen as an alternate automotive fuel has already started and demand is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate over next decade. Owing to these developments, demand for gas cylinders in automotive industry is projected to grow at a significantly high CAGR between 2016 and 2026.

Depending upon the material used in cylinder manufacturing, automotive gas cylinders can impart significant weight to vehicles. High weight of automotive gas cylinders can cause reduction in speed & fuel economy of the vehicle. Key players are involved in reducing weight of the cylinders in order to meet government regulations as well as increasing fuel efficiency of vehicles.

Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Market: Segmentation

The global automotive gas cylinder marketcan be segmented on the basis of product, vehicle and region. On the basis of product type, global automotive gas cylinder market can be segmented into type 1, type 2, type 3, type 4, and type 5. On the basis of vehicle type, global automotive gas cylinder market can be segmented into passenger, light commercial and heavy commercial.

Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of regions, global automotive gas cylinder market is segmented into key regions namely North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Japan. North America and Western Europe currently holds significant market share in the global automotive gas cylinders market. However, in light of changing pollution norms and safety regulation, APEJ is expected to emerge as high demand –high growth region over the coming years.

Global Automotive Gas Cylinder Market: Key Players

Some of the key players reported in the study of automotive gas cylinders market are 3M, CleanNG, CNG Cylinders International, Cobham plc, Faber Industrie S.p.A., Luxfer Gas Cylinders, Quantum Fuel Systems LLC., Beijing China Tank Industry Co. Ltd., Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. and MCS Technologies GmbH.