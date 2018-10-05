Artificial Intelligence and RegTech Market – The Emergence of Regtech, Financial And Regulatory Bodies Used To Work Manually

Regulatory technology (RegTech) is a group of companies that help businesses to comply with regulatory challenges in the financial services sector by using innovative techniques. RegTech companies, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies work in collaboration with each other to meet the regulatory needs of financial authorities. RegTech utilizes advance technologies such as cloud computing and Big Data for sharing of regulatory information so as to identify, reduce, and avoid the risks of regulatory failure.

For a long time, before the emergence of RegTech, financial and regulatory bodies used to work manually to process the data from financial organizations to confirm adherence to regulations mandated by the authorities. However, with the tremendous increase in financial data, the manual process became expensive and time consuming. This has led to the integration of artificial intelligence to automate the process of predicting potential risks to a business.

The artificial intelligence and RegTech market is being supported and driven by the increasing data from financial organizations such as banks, investment agencies, and insurance companies due to the increased awareness about stock exchange, investment banking, and the concept of Bitcoin among common people. Moreover, integration of artificial intelligence into RegTech has made the compliance process much easier by means of automation as compared to the manual process. This has increased the adoption of artificial intelligence and RegTech and is expected to drive the growth of the artificial intelligence and RegTech market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

Moreover, in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, the artificial intelligence and RegTech market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 These are expected to be the most promising markets for artificial intelligence and RegTech due to significant investment in the BFSI industry. The corporate data in countries such as India and China is expected to rise exponentially because of government initiatives on implementation of cloud based services in several industries including BFSI, education, and healthcare. This is expected to positively support the growth of the artificial intelligence and RegTech market across Asia Pacific during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.