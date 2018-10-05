Air Compressor Market Report 2018 – Rogers Machinery Company, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Gardner Denver, General Electric

An air compressor is a machine that converts power into potential energy stored in pressurized air i.e. compressed air. It is typically done by using an electric motor, diesel, or gasoline engine. An air compressor normally works by forcing more air into storage tank, raising the pressure. When pressure in the tank reaches its higher limit the air compressor shuts-off. Thus, the compressed air is the held in the tank and is ready to use. They supply and monitor air or gas for several industrial & non-industrial applications. Similarly, they enable the gas transfer procedure in various end-use industries such as automobiles, food & beverages, and chemical plants among others. Rapidly mounting industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, and significant prominence on energy conservation has directed to remarkable advancements in compressor technology.

The factors that drive the growth of global air compressor market are arrival of energy resourceful air compressors available in portable models, and improvement of recent air compressors accompanied by reduced maintenance cost. Though, factors such as noise generation and air contamination may limit the market from growing. Moreover, advancement in technology, and development in the home appliances coupled with newer, compact, and user-friendly models is expected to generate various growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The air compressor market is segmented on the basis of type, lubrication type, technology, application, and geography. Type segment includes portable, and stationary. Lubrication type consists of oil lubricated, and oil free. Technology segment is further classified into rotary, centrifugal, and reciprocating. On the basis of application, the segment comprises home appliances, oil & gas, food & beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, and semiconductor & electronics. Furthermore by geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Based on geography, air compressor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major market players include Atlas Copco Ltd., Gardner Denver, Inc., Denso Corporation, Siemens Ltd., MAN Diesel & Turbo, General Electric, Sullair, LLC, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Rogers Machinery Company, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, among others.

Scope of Global Air Compressor

Type Segments

Portable

Stationary

Lubrication Type Segments

Oil Lubricated

Oil Free

Technology Segments

Rotary

Centrifugal

Reciprocating

Application Segments

Home Appliances

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Semiconductor & Electronics

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

