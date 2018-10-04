Business

Wafer Contamination Scanner powerful, fully automated wafer metal-contaminant detection System

Comment(0)

Vacuum technologies are the core fundamental covering extensive industrial areas such as the space engineering, the biotechnology, the material engineering and the chemical engineering. To respond various demands for such fundamentals, we are producing/supplying various products from small devices and large scaled equipment including vacuum devices for researches, semiconductor testing devices, display process equipment, furnaces for semiconductors and valves for chemical applications.
TDS (Thermal Desorption Spectroscopy):
Thermal Desorption Spectroscopy (TDS) is mostly used to acquire information on the biding energies of molecules and atoms. The quantity and substance of a gas occurring in the vacuum process are analyzed by using the vacuum gage and the mass spectrometer. This technology enables the detection of the quantity change and the composition of a gas even in a minimal amount and the measurements of temporal change of the gas in each temperature in a vacuum device.
WCS (Wafer Contamination Scanner):
Powerful, fully automated wafer metal-contaminant detection System. Developed in collaboration with a major semiconductor Company.
Key characteristics include the following:
• Fully automated and equipped with EFEM, automatic calibration for quantitative analysis
• Patented scanning nozzle works on various wafer surfaces including hydrophobic and hydrophilic surfaces, patterned wafer and glasses.
• Chemical supply system that automatically residue removal, which improves safety.
• Flexible scan mode (i.e. full, radial, sector, chip mapping) and can be customized
• Higher etching speed from its improved nebulizer and spraying knife
WCS (Wafer Contamination Scanner) M300:
WCS-M300 utilizes ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry) for further detecting and characterizing metal trace on wafer surface. Agilent sensor used (others sensors can be adopted).
• Inductively coupled plasma ionizes the sample.
• Metal contaminant detection can detect down to one part per trillion
• Detection Limit-1X107 atoms/cm2 on 300mm wafer
• Survey Limit-over 60 elements in a single survey.
Scanning:
ν Applicable wafer materials
• extended applicability to various materials by patented scan nozzle system
• very hydrophobic ~ hydrophilic surface
• possible to scan patterned wafers and glasses
ν Scan mode
• ull, radial, edge scan and point scan
• wafer rotation & nozzle linear motion
Looking for wafer contamination scanner manufacturer and Vacuum technology based system? WCS (Wafer Contamination Scanner) powerful, fully automated wafer metal-contaminant detection System. Developed in collaboration with a major semiconductor Company. Higher etching speed from its improved nebulizer and spraying knife.

Related Articles
Business

Alzheimer’s Drugs Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

Alzheimer’s Drugs Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Alzheimer’s Drugs Market by drug class (cholinergic, memantine, combined drug and others) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy) market status and outlook of global and major regions, […]
Business

Global Dog Calcium Supplement Market By Product Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2023

editor

Description : Dog Calcium Supplement-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Dog Calcium Supplement industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by […]
Business

Global Sodium Ethyl Xanthate (SEX) Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions. Get sample copy of report: https://www.marketdensity.com/contact?ref=Sample&report_id=12933 Table of Contents 1 Market Definition 2 Global Market by Vendors 3 Global […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *