Education

UPES students develop an innovative technology to prevent road accidents

Comment(0)

New Delhi, 04 October, 2018: Lakshya Gupta and Jaldeep Giniya, engineering students of UPES, have started a company called ‘Umbeo Tech’ which aims to solve real life problems using technologies like Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence etc. They have developed a sleep detector device that aims to reduce road accidents in the country, by detecting the reducing attention level of a four-wheeler driver and alerting him/her before the mishap.

The device which has the potential to reduce road accidents, uses computer vision technology to detect the attention levels of the driver. It can be used by automobile companies or by individuals as an additional safety feature.

Exhilarated by the experience, Lakshya Gupta, student of B.tech Computer Science- Specializing in Internet of Things and Smart Cities, UPES said, “The process of developing a device which has the potential to help in saving people’s lives was extremely exciting. The product we have developed can prove to be a revolutionary device for transport companies, as their employees (drivers) usually cover long distances and odd hours of driving.”

Talking about the idea generation, Jaldeep Giniya, student of B.tech Applied Petroleum Engineering Specialization in Gas, UPES said “Looking at the rate of road accidents due to the inattentive drivers, we felt that there is a need to build a product of this nature. At UPES, we received the right guidance and encouragement to find a solution to this problem through technological innovations.”

Umbeo Tech was recognized by Startup India initiative and is in talks with Uttarakhand government for the testing of the device and possibly deploy the device in all the transport buses.

Related Articles
Education

Education Industry Research Report,Education Market Research Reports Consulting,Education Business Review,Education Industry Research and Market Reports : Ken Research

The education industry has significant development in the learning techniques and implementation of various innovative practices to address the development. According to the report analysis, ‘Market Research Report For Education’ suggests that the market of education is expected to dominate the huge share across the globe with more development in the technology and establishment in […]
Education

India’s Future Global Leaders felicitated with ‘Student of the Year’

New Delhi: Global SOTY Foundation in association with USA UnivQuest celebrated the success of talented school students by felicitating the winners of ‘Student Of The Year’ Awards. Gurugram’s Mehar Bhasin in class VIII, Hemant Nair from Hyderabad in Class IX, Maanav Khaitan from Hyderabad in class X and Jaipur’s Abhinav Aggarwal bagged the ‘Student of […]
Education

myTectra Once again Positioned as Leader in “IT Training” at NATIONAL BRANDS SUMMIT 2018.

editor

myTectra was Honoured ordinally 4th Time as “BEST TRAINING COMPANY OF THE YEAR” at prestigious platform of NATIONAL BRANDS SUMMIT 2018 in Delhi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *