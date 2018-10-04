Trio World School Students initiative helps government school get access to quality education

Bangalore, October 4th, 2018:Students of Trio World School launched an initiative to help improve the lives of more than 200 students of Government primary and upper middle school in Kodigehalli, Bangalore to keep the spirit of philanthropy alive and lighten up the lives of the unprivileged on the occasion of Daan Utsav. The initiative aimed at promoting quality education and a favorable learning environment at the school.

In a bid to bring smiles to the students face and contribute to their overall welfare, the students and management at Trio World School undertook several activities such as distributing sports track suits to all students, construction of washing sinks, distributing stainless steel plates and glasses, installation of automated electronic timer bell, arranging carpets in primary classes of the school, donating computers and various other materials to the Kodigehalli school. The teachers of Trio World School also volunteered to teach computer science to the students twice a week.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naveen K M, Managing Director, TRIO World School said, “At TRIO, we always strive to inculcate and impart the importance of community services from the root level. Despite the fact that our students are young, their talents and innovative ideas never fail to impress us. Promoting “giving” has always been and will remain a significant aspect of the TRIO community. It’s really inspiring to see students stand up and celebrate as a community with many acts of giving. We would like to thank everyone who has extended their support to this initiative of ours. We at Trio also believe that education is one of the most important gift for any child. Access to quality education will not only help in transforming their lives but will also help in improving the lives of their family members and the people near them.”

TRIO is a well reputed day cum boarding schools in Bangalore established in 2007 and offers IB, CAIE and ICSE curriculum. The Cambridge IGCSE and International Baccalaureate (IB) are under the aegis of Trio World Academy while the ICSE wing of the school is known as Trio World School. It also runs the chain of preschools in the name of Trio Tots.

Imparting quality global education to students coming from all across the globe, the school not only believes in excelling academically but also in looking after the holistic development of its students within a safe and caring environment. TRIO aims at making its students entirely future-ready to overcome any kind of challenge on their way as well instilling in them the core values of Leadership, Discipline, Academic Excellence and Service. Through its outstanding quality of work, TRIO has bagged numerous prestigious awards both of national and international importance.