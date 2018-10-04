Business

Traction Battery Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2025

An electric-vehicle battery (EVB) or traction battery is a battery used to power the propulsion of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Vehicle batteries are usually a secondary (rechargeable) battery. Traction batteries are used in forklifts, electric golf carts, riding floor scrubbers, electric motorcycles, electric cars, trucks, vans, and other electric vehicles.

Electric-vehicle batteries differ from starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) batteries because they are designed to give power over sustained periods of time. Deep-cycle batteries are used instead of SLI batteries for these applications. Traction batteries must be designed with a high ampere-hour capacity. Batteries for electric vehicles are characterized by their relatively high power-to-weight ratio, energy-to-weight ratio and energy density; smaller, lighter batteries reduce the weight of the vehicle and improve its performance.

Compared to liquid fuels, most current battery technologies have much lower specific energy, and this often impacts the maximal all-electric range of the vehicles. However, metal-air batteries have high specific energy because the cathode is provided by the surrounding oxygen in the air. Rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles include lead–acid (“flooded”, deep-cycle, and VRLA), NiCd, nickel–metal hydride, lithium-ion, Li-ion polymer, and, less commonly, zinc–air and molten-salt batteries. The amount of electricity (i.e. electric charge) stored in batteries is measured in ampere hours or in coulombs, with the total energy often measured in watt hours.

Rapid industrialization along with changing consumer preference toward electric forklifts will foster the industrial traction battery market. The burgeoning industry expansion is significantly attributed to escalating ecommerce business activities along with the indispensable use of electric forklifts to enhance efficiency and sustainability of businesses operations.

Traction batteries are used to power electric vehicles including electric cars, buses, bikes, forklift trucks, electric golf carts, and riding floor scrubbers. It is generally designed to have a high capacity to weight and volume ratio to carry the vehicle’s power source. These are generally deep-cycled and requires a fast charging rate for its use.

The Traction Battery Market manufacturers such asJohnson Controls, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide, Samsung, Hitachi, BYD Company, LG Chem, Panasonic, Mutlu, Enersys, Systems Sunlight ,GS Yuasa, Amara Raja Batteries, Hoppecke Batteries, Haze Batteries, Banner Batterien, Midac, NorthStar Battery Company, BAE Batterien, Coslight Technology International Group, Sebang Global , C&D Technologies, Shoto Group, and others.

