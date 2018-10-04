Entertainment

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins Unplugged…A Sickle-Cell Benefit Concert

“Going into our fifth year, I continue to be blessed with the support from my musical friends and the continued opportunity to speak openly about my condition living with sickle cell disease.

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA – With the support of my fans, we make a difference and celebrating life together,” Being a voice for sickle cell disease is a responsibility and I’m so grateful that Ricky Bell, Kid ‘n Play, Leslie Grace and Paula DeAnda are helping me strengthen my voice.” says Watkins.

T-Boz will grace the stage with a special performance for the 5th Annual T-Boz Unplugged Concert in support of Sickle Cell Disease, Sunday, October 14, 2018, 6 pm at Avalon, Hollywood CA. The concert is a thriving passion of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, lead singer of the multiplatinum super girl group TLC, in support of The Sickle Cell Group of Atlanta.

The concert lineup includes American/Hip-Hop duo Kid ‘n Play, American singer and songwriter Leslie Grace, and Pop singer-songwriter Paula DeAnda Hosted by Yes Julz and Ayydè (Big Boy’s Neighborhood); more special musical guests and celebrities will be announced as this benefit concert unveils.

For updated information on T-Boz Unplugged please visit the official website:http://www.tbozunplugged.com

ABOUT TIONNE “T-BOZ” WATKINS
Tionne Watkins known as T-Boz, is an American-born singer, songwriter, model, dancer, actress, author, and executive producer. At the age of 7, Watkins was diagnosed with sickle cell disease and continues to receive treatment due to her condition. A true talent and fighter she was the lead singer of the 5-Time Grammy Award Winning RnB/ Hip-Hop Group girl group TLC. The group became a global phenomenon and remains one of the most successful girl groups in history with over 65 million records sold worldwide. T-Boz went public with her struggle with sickle cell anemia in 1996. In 2002, she was hospitalized for four months due to a flare-up of sickle-cell anemia. Watkins’ faith in God and her optimism have helped her stay free from the more serious effects of the sickle-cell disease.

http://www.TheMV7Group.com

