Sales Rain Acquires New Office in Exxa Tower, Bridgetowne IT Park

Expanding its reach further, Sales Rain adds another location to its arsenal as it takes full acquisition of the twenty-first floor of the newly opened Exxa Tower.

Located at the eight-hectare development, Bridgetowne IT Park in the junction of E. Rodriguez, Jr. Avenue and Ortigas Avenue, RLC’s (Robinson Land Crop.) new structure is a 20-storey contemporary building connected to another establishment namely, Zeta Tower.

Built to cater mainly Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies, the aforementioned Exxa Tower carries several retail, dining and service outlets in its lower levels. Utilizing LED lights in its common areas and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) air-conditioning systems that provide flexibility and control, it’s designed to be an energy efficient and environment friendly structure.

With a strategic address, it gives tenants accessibility to two of the major passageways of the region. Its proximity to two of the most prominent business centers in Metro Manila – Ortigas Center and Eastwood City – and its adjacent talent pool of the East are two of the most sought-after preferences of BPOs and other businesses.

Sales Rain’s newest office will soon be open for lease as construction is well under way.

Sales Rain is a US incorporated company providing premier seat leasing services, coworking spaces, private office facilities and call center solutions with branch offices registered in the Philippines.

You can find them online at www.salesrain.com.