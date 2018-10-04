Health and Wellness

New RxLink Independent Pharmacy coming soon to the Fox Cities, Wisconsin

Chicago, IL – A new RxLink “?” Pharmacy is in negotiation and about to open soon in the Fox Cities. This new Pharmacy will be owned and operated by a group of independent business owners in the Fox Cities. This new Pharmacy will be located in a small commercial plaza near busy intersection with many great other stores in the area. The owners want to provide Pharmaceutical Care services to a diverse community in the Fox Cities of Wisconsin.

The owners with their unnamed financial backer will provide vital seed money for the start-up and for purchasing initial inventory. This new RxLink Franchise store to be designed and developed by RxLink from concept to completion, will provide Pharmacy services to the communities and also create job opportunities for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Techs.

“Very exciting news” said Jude P. Jean-Pierre, RPh, FASCP, PhPM
RxLink / Founder & CEO

Stay tuned for more developing RxLink Pharmacy News regarding this new RxLink Fox Cities Pharmacy. You may contact RxLink at Pharmacist ( @ ) RxLink dot biz or via Phone 855 dot 6 dot RxLink

https://RxLinkPharmacy.net

A PR BY 1888 press release

