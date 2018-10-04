Business

Monomousumi announces quarterly creative writing competitors

Aiming to bring out the creativity of a writer, team monomousumi launches a quarterly inventive writing competition via its online portal https://monomousumi.com/. The participants can submit their entries in two languages- either in English or Bengali. The inventive writing is usually submitted inside the form of quick stories, story, poem, script and so on. where the writer can show their writing skill. Their group has decided to market the writers by way of the platform. Monomousumi’s International Essay Competition is currently gained wide recognition among the students and bloggers. The list of institutes participated in the contest, which is sponsored by giftblooms.com. Distinct NGOs are also assisting team monomoususmi to obtain the desired publicity within the local areas. Get much more details about creative writing comoetition

The winner in the quarterly inventive writing competition will get thrilling prizes and certificates. Also, other participants will also get the participation certificate. Based on the organizer, these contest are very critical for students exactly where they are thinking about these as the extra curricular activity and at the exact same time they’re able to raise their voice through their words. The information on the competiton are given in their website and winner is going to be notified via the internet site as well as through e-mail.

The entries might be judged by the reputed personalities and judgment could be unbiased with respect any factors.

The entries really should be submitted on-line. For those belonging to rural places, who usually do not have access to a computer, they might send hand-written entries. Team monomousumi.com is spreading their arms to create new spheres at the same time as possibilities for the new inventive writers.

