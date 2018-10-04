Lifestyle

Leisure Hotels Resumes Luxury Camps Yatra for Chardham Devotees

Leisure Hotels Group, the largest Hotels Chain in Uttarakhand with presence in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh & Goa, has resumed its operations in all Char Dhams, post monsoon by offering ‘Spiritual Fixed Departure Packages For Chardham 2018’.

‘Leisure Hotels Group’ is the only hospitality brand in Uttarakhand which offers its own accommodation facility in all the four Dhams, the Yatra shall begin at Ganga Lahari, Haridwar; followed by Barkot at Yamunotri; Harsil at Gangotri, Guptakashi at Kedarnath, Joshimath at Badrinath and Aloha On The Ganges, Rishikesh. These camp locations are well-connected to shrines and as well as to the closest towns.

While making the announcement, Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “With the weather setting the tone for pilgrimage, we have picked up on our Luxury Chardham Yatras from mid-September. Also, with the festive season setting in, we aim at putting our best foot forward in ensuring a gratifying and a memorable pilgrimage experience for each of our guests.”

Chardham Yatra is one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimages consisting of four shrines named as Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath & Badrinath. Leisure Hotels conceptualized the idea of premium pilgrimage journeys at Chardham in 2003, and since then, has conducted a string of exotic spiritual yatras.

“Besides ensuring the luxurious accommodation, comfortable transportation and regional multi-cuisines like Gujarati, South Indian, Marwari & Jain food, and guests are also offered assistance in shrine visits, glimpses of local culture & heritage. We take that extra step in making their journey, an experience for their lifetime”, added Mr. Shahzad Aslam, Head of Sales, Leisure Hotels Group.

The 10 days of Chardham Yatra package begins from Haridwar and thereafter the pilgrims are taken to holy shrines and gets concluded at Rishikesh. The picturesque surroundings and the warm hospitality of the local people add to the experience in a way that is completely unforgettable. The CharDham Yatra with Leisure Hotels will start from Haridwar and conclude in Rishikesh.

Starting at INR 70,800/per person the Fixed Departure Chardham Package includes Accommodation in spacious cottages, All Meals, Hi-teas, Escorted visits to Shrines/ Temples, Helicopter service for Kedarnath Darshan, Yoga sessions every morning, Evening local Aarti Sightseeing, Wi-Fi Services in Coach & Camps, Spiritual Audio/Video enabled in transportation and all taxes

About Leisure Hotels

Leisure Hotels Group is a major player in Uttarakhand hospitality sector. Its portfolio of hotels, resorts, luxury Villa’s & camps, incorporates beautiful properties in the state’s tourist & scenic destinations offering leisure, adventure & spiritual experiences. Since the time of the first venture at Nainital – The Naini Retreat in September 1989, the company has had the opportunity to serve the largest number of tourists in Uttarakhand at much sought after locations i.e. Nainital, Corbett National Park, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Ramgarh, Rajaji National Park, Kausani, Kasauli etc.

Leisure Hotels in its 3 decades years of operations has struck deep and meaningful relationships with many companies in managing & promoting their hotels in India & abroad, namely Mahindra Holidays & Resorts and Taj Hotels & Resorts. For further details, please visit: http://www.leisurehotels.co.in/

