Green Solvent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2025

Industry Outlook

The Green Solvent Market is predicted to garner lucrative market share by 2025, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Green solvents are extracted from the agricultural sources, for example, sugarcane, corn, lactic acid, soybean oil, refined glycerin, bio succinic acid and others. Eco-friendly nature and low emission of volatile organic compound (VOC) than traditional petroleum based solvent were the prime factors that made manufacturers to switch towards green solvent. Instability in the prices of crude oil, perilous ecological impacts of volatile organic compounds and expanding usage of green solvents in various end use industries, for example, printing inks, paints and coating and comparative others are the key elements driving the development of worldwide green solvents market. Nonetheless, its high cost of production hampers the market development to certain degree.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are DuPont, Dow Chemical Company, Florida Chemicals, Gevo, LyondellBasell, Myriant Corporation, Vertec Biosolvents Inc, BioAmber, and Cargill. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Segmentation Overview

The Green Solvent Market is segmented on the basis of types into Alcohols, Esters, D-Limonene, diols & glycols out of which the usage of esters in the overall green solvents market is anticipated to be highest during the forecast period due to its extensive application area, comparatively cheaper than other green solvents and convenient availability. Based on application the market is segmented into Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings and Printing Ink.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific has ruled the worldwide green solvents market over the recent years ahead of North America. European market has encountered slow development in the course of the most recent years inferable from serious euro zone crisis. Rising economies, for example, Malaysia, India, Russia, China, Indonesia, Brazil and Thailand are assessed to witness lively development in the green solvents market. Such powerful demand can be credited to increasing dicretionary income, rising construction activities prompting higher consumer goods utilization and government activities with respect to environment and health.

Major TOC :

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

