Tech

Energy Efficient Lighting Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2016 – 2024

Comment(0)

The global market for energy-efficient warehouse lighting is projected to gain significant traction in the coming years with warehouse owners constantly in search of solutions that can reduce energy consumption and provide significant savings to energy bills. The increasing introduction and implementation of energy-saving policies by governments across the globe is likely to give the energy-efficient warehouse lighting market a considerable boost in the coming years.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-efficient-lighting-market.html

The development of smart lighting technologies that can maximize efficiency and provide increased safety and comfort is a key opportunity for players in the energy-efficient warehouse lighting market. Fueled by these favorable industry settings, the global market is poised to expand at a strong CAGR of 13.4% from 2016 to 2024, with the value rising from US$4.2 bn in 2015 to over US$15 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Geographically, the global energy-efficient warehouse lighting market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In the recent past, lighting companies have shifted their focus from the developed markets of North America and Europe to emerging markets such as India, China, South Africa, Argentina, and Brazil. On account of rapid economic growth, favorable government policies and mega urban projects, these countries present new opportunities for players in the energy-efficient warehouse lighting market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12989

Regionally, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading segment of the global energy-efficient warehouse lighting market in 2014, with a share of 42.3% in terms of revenue. Japan, China, and South Korea are prominent contributors to the growth of this regional market owing to major investments in the latest lighting technologies. Rapid industrial growth has also stimulated the demand for energy-efficient warehouse lighting. The rising demand for green technologies is likely to be instrumental in boosting the energy-efficient warehouse lighting market in APAC in the coming years.

Europe and North America are highly developed markets with continued steady growth throughout the forecast period. Latin America is fast emerging as an export destination owing to a rapid improvement in trade policies, which has resulted in infrastructure development on a promising scale. This is likely to have a positive impact on the Latin America energy-efficient warehouse lighting market in the years to come.

Related Articles
Tech

Leviathan Natural Gas Project Great Opportunity for Israel

The planned project of Leviathan natural gas production of Noble Energy is going to make a significant impact on the gas supplies of Israel and is likely to change energy sourcing for several locally undersupplied nations in the eastern Mediterranean area. It has offered Israel an opportunity to change the region. With this project, a […]
Tech

High Voltage Power Amplifiers Market Research Report 2018 by Operating System, Interaction Type and Connectivity Technology

Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on High Voltage Power Amplifiers Market to their suite of offerings. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the High Voltage Power Amplifiers manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. […]
Tech

API Management Market 2018 Global Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Industry Growth, Drivers and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights: The software can be built in-house or purchased as a service through a third party provider. An application programming interface provides various functions such as automate and connections between an API and the applications, ensure consistency between multiple API implementations and monitor traffic from individual apps. The growing popularity of Web APIs, advancements […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *