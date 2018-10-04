Tech

Endpoint Security Market: Need to Prevent Cyber Attacks and Threats Driving Demand for Endpoint Security

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has compiled a comprehensive report on the global endpoint security market for the forecast period (2017-2026). The report delivers precision analysis on the global endpoint security market. Along with an in-depth examination of the global market for endpoint security, the report offers key market dynamics all-inclusively. The report provides intelligence about impeding factors, propelling factors, and recent trends affecting expansion of the market, and incorporates analysis on data across several market parameters, to deduce significant market numbers related to the global endpoint security market.

The starting chapter in this report delivers an executive summary of global market for endpoint security. An outline of the global endpoint security market has been rendered in the report. In addition, pertinent market numbers such as historical CAGR (2012-2016) and forecast CAGR (2017-2026) have been provided, with regard to the market segments particularly. In terms of sales growth rate and revenues reaped from endpoint security sales globally, information about regions that are profitable for expansion of global endpoint security market is issued in the report.

The overview chapter succeeds the executive summary in this report on the global endpoint security market. This chapter engulfs a definition of the “endpoint security”, followed by a short market introduction. This chapter makes report readers clear about the wide scope of global endpoint security market. Chapters subsequent to overview elucidate important dynamics impacting growth of global endpoint security market, and engulf key points including fiscal stimulus, bottom line of enterprises, and global economy. Some chapters in the report comprise information about cost structure and pricing analysis pertaining to the global endpoint security market.

The report further scrutinizes the global market for endpoint security through a segmentation analysis. Global market for endpoint security is segmented by the report into applications, end-user, industry, deployment type, and region. Revenue and Y-o-Y growth comparison, in combination with market share comparison are used to analyze the market segments, in order to deliver most significant market numbers concerning the segmentation analysis. In this chapter, the report divides the global endpoint security market regionally into Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Latin America, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and North America.

