Electric Blankets Market By Type (Under blankets, Over-blankets, Other), By Application (Commercial use, Home use), Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Brandessence Market Research has published a new report titled “Electric Blankets Market 2018-2024: Forecasts by Type (Under blankets, Over-blankets, Other), by Application (Commercial use, Home use) Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024”. According to the report, developing economies are the most lucrative market for Electric Blankets market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Introduction to Electric Blankets Industry:

An electric blanket has an electrical heating device integrated in blanket which can heat the bed to a certain level before sleeping to give user warm cosy feeling. The blanket comprises a control unit which allow the user to adjust the temperature. These blankets can be of great use in countries in the polar or temperate regions which suffer from long and harsh winters. Larger size beds may even have two separate control units for both sides of the bed. Key factors driving the growth of electric blanket market are the affordability, comfort and convenience.

Global Electric Blankets Market: Segment

This report segment of global Electric Blankets market as follows:

Global Electric Blankets Market by Type,

  • Under blankets
  • Over-blankets
  • Other

Global Electric Blankets Market by Application,

  • Commercial use
  • Home use

Global Electric Blankets Market: Regional Segment Analysis

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Mexico
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Southeast Asia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • The Middle East and Africa
    • GCC
    • Africa
    • Rest Of MEA

This global Electric Blankets market report covers top players like,

  • Argos
  • Lakeland
  • Dreamland
  • Morphy Richards
  • Beurer
  • Silentnight
  • Slumberdown
  • Sunbeam
  • Sleepwell
  • Biddeford Blankets

