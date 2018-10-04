Electric Blankets Market By Type (Under blankets, Over-blankets, Other), By Application (Commercial use, Home use), Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Brandessence Market Research has published a new report titled “Electric Blankets Market 2018-2024: Forecasts by Type (Under blankets, Over-blankets, Other), by Application (Commercial use, Home use) Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024”. According to the report, developing economies are the most lucrative market for Electric Blankets market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Introduction to Electric Blankets Industry:

An electric blanket has an electrical heating device integrated in blanket which can heat the bed to a certain level before sleeping to give user warm cosy feeling. The blanket comprises a control unit which allow the user to adjust the temperature. These blankets can be of great use in countries in the polar or temperate regions which suffer from long and harsh winters. Larger size beds may even have two separate control units for both sides of the bed. Key factors driving the growth of electric blanket market are the affordability, comfort and convenience.

Global Electric Blankets Market: Segment

This report segment of global Electric Blankets market as follows:

Global Electric Blankets Market by Type,

Under blankets

Over-blankets

Other

Global Electric Blankets Market by Application,

Commercial use

Home use

Global Electric Blankets Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest Of MEA



This global Electric Blankets market report covers top players like,

Argos

Lakeland

Dreamland

Morphy Richards

Beurer

Silentnight

Slumberdown

Sunbeam

Sleepwell

Biddeford Blankets

