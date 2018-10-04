Business

E-commerce Software and Platform Market Perceive Robust Expansion by 2028

Market Overview:

E-commerce software and platform delivers effective solution to the online retailers and stores. It has features such asecommerce website builder, shopping cart solution, shopping cart software, online store builder and others. Moreover, the ecommerce software and platform functions with analytics, search engine optimization (SEO),an integrated shopping cart, email marketing and others. Global E-commerce software and platform market size was estimated USD XXmillion in 2017 andit is expected that the market will grow with CAGR of XX% from 2018-2028. In 2028the market is expected to reach at USD XX million.

Market Dynamics:

The e-commerce software and platform market is growing rapidly as ecommerce software are affordable and user-friendly for a small and medium business organizations. The amount of including an ecommerce component to present business ranges between US$ 100 to US$ 150 per month and permits growth through online business. Ecommerce platforms provide the fundamental requirements to conduct online business due to these factors the e-commerce software and platform market is growing rapidly.

Market Players:

BigCommerce, Shopify, Squarespace, The Winner, Volusion, Magento, Aabaco, Wix, 3dcart, PinnacleCart, X-Cart Cloud, Etsy, 1ShoppingCartand others are some of the prominent players in the E-commerce software and platform market.

Market Segmentation:

E-commerce software and platformmarket can be divided on the basis of basis of ecommerce software type, software platform and regions. On the basis of software platform, the e-commerce software and platform market is segmented into hosted e-commerce platforms and self-hosted e-commerce platforms.

Further, on the basis ofecommerce software typethe market is segmented intoon premise and software as a service (SaaS).

Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middles east and Africa. It is expected that North America will dominate the e-commerce software and platform market as it is technological advanced and penetration of these technologies is high. Followed by North America, Europe is projected to dominate the market in coming years as there is increase in consumer spending and rise in the number of e-shoppers.

Market segmented on the basis of ecommerce software:

– On premise

– Software as a service (SaaS).

Market segmented on the basis of software platform:

– Hosted e-commerce platforms

– Self-hosted e-commerce platforms

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

