Database Automation Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Forecast And Analysis Report

04 October 2018: In 2017, the global Database Automation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Database Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Database Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • Oracle
  • Microsoft
  • CA Technologies
  • BMC Software
  • Micro Focus
  • IBM
  • AWS
  • Datavail
  • Percona
  • Dbmaestro
  • Helpsystems
  • Datical
  • Red Gate Software
  • Wherescape
  • Severalnines
  • Quest Software
  • Idera
  • SAP
  • Chef
  • Redis Labs
  • Nuodb
  • Testingwhiz
  • Puppet
  • Clustrix
  • Memsql

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Cloud
  • On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Provisioning
  • Backup
  • Security and Compliance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global Database Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the Database Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Database Automation are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

